溫故知新︱小五英文句式溫習重點 釐清Question Words (wh-)用法
撰文： 王明芳
發布時間： 26 分鐘前
暑假是培養良好學習習慣的時機，除了完成暑假作業，家長亦可與孩子溫故知新，助他們更快適應開學後的學習。TOPick為各位小六及升小五的學生，預習一些常用的Question Words (wh-)。
「Wh- question」用作疑問句，對於在對話或書面交流中尋找特定資訊至關重要。當我們發問想知道具體信息，而不僅僅是「是」或「否」的答案，我們可以用不同的Question Words (wh-)來得知不同的信息。
常見「Wh-」詞及其用法及例子
|1. Who
|用於詢問一個對象或一群人
|Example: Who is your favorite actor?
|2. What
|用於詢問有關事物、活動、事件或情況的資訊
|Example: What is your favorite color?
|3. When
|用於詢問某事發生或將要發生的時間或時期
|Example: When is your birthday?
|4. Where
|用於詢問某事物的地點或路線
|Example: Where did you go for your vacation?
|5. Why
|用於詢問某事背後的原因或目的
|Example: Why did you choose that book to read?
|6. How
|用於詢問某事完成事件的過程、方式或條件
|Example: How did you solve the math problem?
|7. Which
|用於詢問在有限數量的選項中選擇或選取
|Example: Which movie do you want to watch?
值得注意的是，「Wh-」字的用法可能會根據上下文和所提出問題的類型而有所不同。此外，有些「Wh-」字除了簡單的提問之外還有多種功能和用途。以下有20條練習供各位同學仔溫故知新！
Exercise:
Please fill in the blanks with the given words.
|Who
|What
|Why
|Which
|When
|Where
|How many
|How much
1）_______________ is the president of the United States?
2）_______________is the capital city of France?
3）_______________is the nearest post office?
4）_______________time does the movie start?
5）_______________did the cat run away?
6）_______________is the name of your favorite restaurant?
7）_______________book should I read next?
8）_______________did you finish your homework?
9）_______________apples are in the basket?
10）_______________can I improve my cooking skills?
11）_______________color do you prefer, red or blue?
12）_______________does the new smartphone cost?
13）_______________did you go on your last vacation?
14）_______________siblings do you have?
15）_______________won the Nobel Prize in Literature this year?
16）_______________long does it take to drive to the airport?
17）_______________did the Titanic sink?
18）_______________is the next train to arrive?
19）_______________did the company decide to rebrand its products?
20）_______________did you choose that university for your studies?
