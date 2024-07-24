溫故知新︱小五英文句式溫習重點　釐清Question Words (wh-)用法

▲ 溫故知新英文科搶分練習題答案。

暑假是培養良好學習習慣的時機，除了完成暑假作業，家長亦可與孩子溫故知新，助他們更快適應開學後的學習。TOPick為各位小六及升小五的學生，預習一些常用的Question Words (wh-)。

「Wh- question」用作疑問句，對於在對話或書面交流中尋找特定資訊至關重要。當我們發問想知道具體信息，而不僅僅是「是」或「否」的答案，我們可以用不同的Question Words (wh-)來得知不同的信息。

常見「Wh-」詞及其用法及例子

1. Who 用於詢問一個對象或一群人 Example: Who is your favorite actor? 2. What 用於詢問有關事物、活動、事件或情況的資訊 Example: What is your favorite color? 3. When 用於詢問某事發生或將要發生的時間或時期 Example: When is your birthday? 4. Where 用於詢問某事物的地點或路線 Example: Where did you go for your vacation? 5. Why 用於詢問某事背後的原因或目的 Example: Why did you choose that book to read? 6. How 用於詢問某事完成事件的過程、方式或條件 Example: How did you solve the math problem? 7. Which 用於詢問在有限數量的選項中選擇或選取 Example: Which movie do you want to watch?

值得注意的是，「Wh-」字的用法可能會根據上下文和所提出問題的類型而有所不同。此外，有些「Wh-」字除了簡單的提問之外還有多種功能和用途。以下有20條練習供各位同學仔溫故知新！

Exercise:

Please fill in the blanks with the given words.

Who What Why Which When Where How many How much

1）_______________ is the president of the United States?

2）_______________is the capital city of France?

3）_______________is the nearest post office?

4）_______________time does the movie start?

5）_______________did the cat run away?

6）_______________is the name of your favorite restaurant?

7）_______________book should I read next?

8）_______________did you finish your homework?

9）_______________apples are in the basket?

10）_______________can I improve my cooking skills?

11）_______________color do you prefer, red or blue?

12）_______________does the new smartphone cost?

13）_______________did you go on your last vacation?

14）_______________siblings do you have?

15）_______________won the Nobel Prize in Literature this year?

16）_______________long does it take to drive to the airport?

17）_______________did the Titanic sink?

18）_______________is the next train to arrive?

19）_______________did the company decide to rebrand its products?

20）_______________did you choose that university for your studies?

