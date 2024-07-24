  • 30°C
香港時間 : 2024724日 (三) 10:26
專題:同行實踐

溫故知新︱小五英文句式溫習重點　釐清Question Words (wh-)用法

升學教育

撰文： 王明芳

發布時間： 26 分鐘前

溫故知新英文科搶分練習題答案。

暑假是培養良好學習習慣的時機，除了完成暑假作業，家長亦可與孩子溫故知新，助他們更快適應開學後的學習。TOPick為各位小六及升小五的學生，預習一些常用的Question Words (wh-)。

「Wh- question」用作疑問句，對於在對話或書面交流中尋找特定資訊至關重要。當我們發問想知道具體信息，而不僅僅是「是」或「否」的答案，我們可以用不同的Question Words (wh-)來得知不同的信息。

【前往下載更多練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

常見「Wh-」詞及其用法及例子

1. Who用於詢問一個對象或一群人
Example: Who is your favorite actor?
2. What用於詢問有關事物、活動、事件或情況的資訊
Example: What is your favorite color?
3. When用於詢問某事發生或將要發生的時間或時期
Example: When is your birthday?
4. Where用於詢問某事物的地點或路線
Example: Where did you go for your vacation?
5. Why用於詢問某事背後的原因或目的
Example: Why did you choose that book to read?
6. How用於詢問某事完成事件的過程、方式或條件
Example: How did you solve the math problem?
7. Which用於詢問在有限數量的選項中選擇或選取
Example: Which movie do you want to watch?

值得注意的是，「Wh-」字的用法可能會根據上下文和所提出問題的類型而有所不同。此外，有些「Wh-」字除了簡單的提問之外還有多種功能和用途。以下有20條練習供各位同學仔溫故知新！

Exercise:

Please fill in the blanks with the given words.

WhoWhatWhyWhich
WhenWhereHow manyHow much

1）_______________ is the president of the United States?

2）_______________is the capital city of France?

3）_______________is the nearest post office?

4）_______________time does the movie start?

5）_______________did the cat run away?

6）_______________is the name of your favorite restaurant?

7）_______________book should I read next?

8）_______________did you finish your homework?

9）_______________apples are in the basket?

10）_______________can I improve my cooking skills?

11）_______________color do you prefer, red or blue?

12）_______________does the new smartphone cost?

13）_______________did you go on your last vacation?

14）_______________siblings do you have?

15）_______________won the Nobel Prize in Literature this year?

16）_______________long does it take to drive to the airport?

17）_______________did the Titanic sink?

18）_______________is the next train to arrive?

19）_______________did the company decide to rebrand its products?

20）_______________did you choose that university for your studies?

