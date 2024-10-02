  • 28°C
2024年10月2日
專題:同行實踐

【中小學試題】初中英文搶分練習題答案　條件句（Conditional Sentence）及Tenses （時態）

中小學

發布時間： 1 小時前

初中英文科搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

A）Simple past tense and present perfect tense

1. arrived
2. has lost
3. has, been
4. finished
5. fixed
6. Has, replied
7. won
8. has written

B）Conditional Exercise

 

form of

the verb

Conditional type
1.If you ___________ (heat) water to 100 degrees Celsius, it boils.heatZero conditional
2.If I ___________ (not do) my homework, the teacher will be upset.don't doFirst conditional
3.If she ___________ (study) hard, she would pass the test.studiedSecond conditional
4.If we ___________ (go) to the party, we would have a great time.had goneThird conditional
5.If it ___________ (not rain) tomorrow, we can have a picnic.doesn't rainFirst conditional
6.If they ___________ (eat) more vegetables, they would be healthier.ateSecond conditional
7.If he ___________ (apply) for the job, he would get a higher salary.appliedSecond conditional
8.If I ___________ (have) a million dollars, I would travel the world.hadThird conditional
9.If they ___________ early, they will catch the train.leaveFirst conditional
10.If you ___________ (get) enough sleep, you will feel refreshed.getZero conditional

