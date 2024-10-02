【中小學試題】初中英文搶分練習題答案　條件句（Conditional Sentence）及Tenses （時態）

form of the verb Conditional type

1.If you ___________ (heat) water to 100 degrees Celsius, it boils. heat Zero conditional

2.If I ___________ (not do) my homework, the teacher will be upset. don't do First conditional

3.If she ___________ (study) hard, she would pass the test. studied Second conditional

4.If we ___________ (go) to the party, we would have a great time. had gone Third conditional

5.If it ___________ (not rain) tomorrow, we can have a picnic. doesn't rain First conditional

6.If they ___________ (eat) more vegetables, they would be healthier. ate Second conditional

7.If he ___________ (apply) for the job, he would get a higher salary. applied Second conditional

8.If I ___________ (have) a million dollars, I would travel the world. had Third conditional

9.If they ___________ early, they will catch the train. leave First conditional