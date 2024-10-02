【中小學試題】初中英文搶分練習題答案 條件句（Conditional Sentence）及Tenses （時態）
發布時間： 1 小時前
TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。
【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ
A）Simple past tense and present perfect tense
1. arrived
2. has lost
3. has, been
4. finished
5. fixed
6. Has, replied
7. won
8. has written
B）Conditional Exercise
form of
the verb
|Conditional type
|1.If you ___________ (heat) water to 100 degrees Celsius, it boils.
|heat
|Zero conditional
|2.If I ___________ (not do) my homework, the teacher will be upset.
|don't do
|First conditional
|3.If she ___________ (study) hard, she would pass the test.
|studied
|Second conditional
|4.If we ___________ (go) to the party, we would have a great time.
|had gone
|Third conditional
|5.If it ___________ (not rain) tomorrow, we can have a picnic.
|doesn't rain
|First conditional
|6.If they ___________ (eat) more vegetables, they would be healthier.
|ate
|Second conditional
|7.If he ___________ (apply) for the job, he would get a higher salary.
|applied
|Second conditional
|8.If I ___________ (have) a million dollars, I would travel the world.
|had
|Third conditional
|9.If they ___________ early, they will catch the train.
|leave
|First conditional
|10.If you ___________ (get) enough sleep, you will feel refreshed.
|get
|Zero conditional
