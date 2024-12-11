聖誕歌｜10大「最危險」聖誕洗腦歌　專家警告1個情況聽易出意外

▲ 10大「最危險」聖誕洗腦歌，Mariah Carey金曲都上榜，專家警告1個情況聽易出意外。

【聖誕節/聖誕歌曲】臨近聖誕節，相信大家都會播放聖誕歌應節，不過原來節奏太快的曲目，會導致危險駕駛！近日有美國保險指南網站引述內地一份研究，並列出10大最危險聖誕歌曲！

最危險聖誕歌｜10大最危險聖誕歌 BPM太快易出事

據《紐約郵報》引用保險指南網站Insurance Opedia消息，稱中國華南理工大學的研究報告指出，歌曲若每分鐘節拍數（BPM）超過120，會影響心理和心血管，更會鼓勵司機做出危險行為。

以下為Insurance Opedia列出的10大最危險聖誕歌：

最危險聖誕歌｜Mariah Carey聖誕金曲上榜

在開車時絕對不應該聽的「最危險」10大聖誕歌曲中，第一位是吉恩·奧特里（Gene Autry）在1950年錄製的《Frosty The Snowman》，其BPM高達172，足以令人抓狂。

第二位是流行音樂天后瑪麗亞·凱莉（Mariah Carey）的《All I Want For Christmas Is You》，BPM高達150，可使人神經緊張。至於其他「危險」洗腦聖誕歌包括何塞·費利西亞諾（Jose Feliciano）《Feliz Navidad》，以及《Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town》，後者自1934年首次登上流行榜以來，「一直在高速公路上製造危險狀況」。

Insurance Opedia執行長庫普蘭（Max Coupland）表示，雖然節日歌曲帶來歡樂，但一些精力充沛或分散注意力的歌曲，可能會影響駕駛者對道路的注意力，所以人們需要知道音樂對日常駕駛習慣的影響性。

最危險聖誕歌｜第1位：Frosty The Snowman

〈Frosty The Snowman〉 歌詞

Frosty the snowman was a jolly happy soul

With a corncob pipe and a button nose and two eyes made out of coal

Frosty the snowman is a fairy tale, they say

He was made of snow but the children know how he came to life one day

There must have been some magic in that old silk hat they found

For when they placed it on his head, he began to dance around

O, Frosty the snowman was alive as he could be

And the children say he could laugh and play just the same as you and me



Frosty the snowman knew the sun was hot that day

So he said, "Let's run and we'll have some fun now before I melt away."

Down to the village with a broomstick in his hand

Running here and there all around the square saying catch me if you can

He led them down the streets of town right to the traffic cop

And he only paused a moment when he heard him holler "Stop!"

O Frosty the snowman had to hurry on his way

He was made of snow but the children know he will back again someday

Thumpetty thump thump Thumpety thump thump

Look at Frosty go

Thumpetty thump thump Thumpety thump thump

Over the hills of snow

最危險聖誕歌｜第2位：All I Want For Christmas Is You

〈 All I Want For Christmas Is You〉 歌詞

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don't care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you, yeah

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need (And I)

Don't care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I don't need to hang my stocking

There upon the fireplace (Ah)

Santa Claus won't make me happy

With a toy on Christmas Day

I just want you for my own (Ooh)

More than you could ever know (Ooh)

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas

I won't even wish for snow (And I)

I'm just gonna keep on waiting

Underneath the mistletoe

I won't make a list and send it

To the North Pole for Saint Nick (Ah)

I won't even stay awake to

Hear those magic reindeer click

'Cause I just want you here tonight (Ooh)

Holding on to me so tight (Ooh)

What more can I do?

Oh baby, all I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

Oh, all the lights are shining

So brightly everywhere (So brightly, baby)

And the sound of children's

Laughter fills the air (Oh, oh yeah)

And everyone is singing (Oh yeah)

I hear those sleigh bells ringing (Oh)

Santa, won't you bring me the one I really need? (Yeah, oh, oh)

Won't you please bring my baby to me?

Oh, I don't want a lot for Christmas

This is all I'm asking for (Ah)

I just wanna see my baby

Standing right outside my door

Oh, I just want you for my own (Ooh)

More than you could ever know (Ooh)

Make my wish come true

Oh baby, all I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby (You)

All I want for Christmas is you, baby (Ah, oh, ah, oh)

All I want for Christmas is you, baby (You)

All I want for Christmas is you, baby (All I really want, baby, ooh)

All I want for Christmas is you, baby (All I want, all I really want is you)

最危險聖誕歌丨第3位：Feliz Navidad

〈Feliz Navidad〉 歌詞

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Próspero año y felicidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Próspero año y felicidad

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Próspero año y felicidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Próspero año y felicidad

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Próspero año y felicidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Próspero año y felicidad

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Próspero año y felicidad

