【中小學試題】初中英文搶分練習題答案　Yes/No疑問句

▲ 初中英文科搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

Answer

A)Yes/No Questions

1.Yes, I do.

2.No, I haven't.

3.No, I can't.

4.Yes, I am.

5.Yes, she does.

6.Yes, I have.

7.No, it isn't.

8.Yes, I do.

9.Yes, we are.

10.No, I aren't.

B)Possessive

1.your

2.their

3.his

4.your

5.my

6.their

7.our

8.her

C)This/That/These/Those

1.these

2.This

3.That

4.Those

5.That

6.This

7.That

8.Those

9.These

10.Those

D)Is/am/are

1.are

2.is

3.are

4.is

5.am

6.is

