同行實踐

【中小學試題】初中英文搶分練習題答案　Yes/No疑問句

升學教育

撰文： TOPick教育組

發布時間： 43 分鐘前

初中英文科搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

前往下載練習工作紙

Answer

A)Yes/No Questions
1.Yes, I do.
2.No, I haven't.
3.No, I can't.
4.Yes, I am.
5.Yes, she does.
6.Yes, I have.
7.No, it isn't.
8.Yes, I do.
9.Yes, we are.
10.No, I aren't.

B)Possessive
1.your
2.their
3.his
4.your
5.my
6.their
7.our
8.her

C)This/That/These/Those
1.these
2.This
3.That
4.Those
5.That
6.This
7.That
8.Those
9.These
10.Those

D)Is/am/are
1.are
2.is
3.are
4.is
5.am
6.is

