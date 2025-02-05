中小學試題｜初中英文搶分練習題答案　認識Past Participle（過去分詞）

▲ 初中英文科搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】

Ans

A)

1.My parents cook dinner in the kitchen.

2.My favourite subject is English.

3.He goes hiking every Sunday.

4.When is the school sports day?

5.The meeting starts at quarter past eight.

B)

1.by

2.on

3.in

4.at

5.on

C)

1.bitten

2.blown

3.burnt

4.built

5.cast

6.driven

7.flown

8.hurt

9.hung

10.hit

11.known

12.laid

13.led

14.lost

15.meant

16.read

17.rung

18.sung

19.swum

20.spoken

21.seen

22.thought

23.thrown

24.taught

25.written

