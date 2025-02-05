  • 15°C
專題:同行實踐

中小學試題｜初中英文搶分練習題答案　認識Past Participle（過去分詞）

升學教育

撰文： TOPick教育組

發布時間： 17 分鐘前

初中英文科搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

前往下載練習工作紙

Ans

A)
1.My parents cook dinner in the kitchen.
2.My favourite subject is English.
3.He goes hiking every Sunday.  
4.When is the school sports day?
5.The meeting starts at quarter past eight.

B)
1.by
2.on
3.in
4.at
5.on

C)
1.bitten
2.blown
3.burnt
4.built
5.cast
6.driven
7.flown
8.hurt
9.hung
10.hit
11.known
12.laid
13.led
14.lost
15.meant
16.read
17.rung
18.sung
19.swum
20.spoken
21.seen
22.thought
23.thrown
24.taught
25.written

