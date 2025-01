新手爸媽丨麥明詩分娩在即盛勁為公開招聘外傭　不經意曝光老婆預產期

【新手媽媽/麥明詩懷孕/盛勁為】「十優港姐」麥明詩(Louisa)現正懷孕7個多月,為迎接新生命降臨,準爸爸盛勁為日前於外傭招聘網發帖文聘請女傭,為將來湊B做足準備,而盛勁為更親自回覆有興趣姐姐留言,不經意曝光老婆預產期。

盛勁為於招聘網上載近千呎豪宅的照片,不經意曝光家裡的裝潢,當中他以英文撰文:

We are looking for a Domestic Helper to join our family

We are a young family of 2, with 1 long term helper working with us already (she has worked with us for over 10 years). We are looking for a second helper to take care of our upcoming newborn.