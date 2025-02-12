  • 18°C
專題:同行實踐

中小學試題｜初中英文搶分練習題答案　形容詞比較級（Comparative）與最高級（Superlative）

升學教育

撰文： TOPick教育組

發布時間： 26 分鐘前

初中英文科搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

前往下載練習工作紙

Ans.

A)
1.convenient
2.complain
3.appreciates
4.apartment
5.mountain
6.explore
7.celebration
8.government
9.earthquake
10.country

B)
1.How many
2.Haw many
3.How much
4.How much 
5.How many
6.How much 
7.How many
8.How much
9.How much
10.How many

C)
1.Taller, Tallest
2.Faster, Fastest
3.Bigger, Biggest
4.Smaller, Smallest
5.Smarter, Smartest
6.Happier, Happiest
7.Older, Oldest
8.Easier, Easiest
9.Richer, Richest
10. Brighter, Brightest
11.Worse, Worst

校長專訪｜信任孩子能力推動自學精神　何壽南小學「三樂」計劃讓小朋友愛上返學

