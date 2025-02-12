中小學試題｜初中英文搶分練習題答案 形容詞比較級（Comparative）與最高級（Superlative）
撰文： TOPick教育組
發布時間： 26 分鐘前
TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。
Ans.
A)
1.convenient
2.complain
3.appreciates
4.apartment
5.mountain
6.explore
7.celebration
8.government
9.earthquake
10.country
B)
1.How many
2.Haw many
3.How much
4.How much
5.How many
6.How much
7.How many
8.How much
9.How much
10.How many
C)
1.Taller, Tallest
2.Faster, Fastest
3.Bigger, Biggest
4.Smaller, Smallest
5.Smarter, Smartest
6.Happier, Happiest
7.Older, Oldest
8.Easier, Easiest
9.Richer, Richest
10. Brighter, Brightest
11.Worse, Worst
最新影片推介：
🎓全新TOPSchool全港中小學校搜尋器，入HKET App即睇！
💯備戰考試季！立即下載免費試題👉🏻【中英數常識試題下載】
下載HKET App，追蹤TOPick WhatsApp頻道，睇全方位資訊：