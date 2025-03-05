中小學試題｜初中英文搶分練習題答案　可數及不可數名詞

▲ 初中英文科搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】

Ans

A)Adverbs of frequency

1.I always brush my teeth before bed.

2.She usually arrives at school on time.

3.We normally have pizza for dinner on Fridays.

4.He sometimes goes for a run in the morning.

5.They seldom eat dessert after lunch.

6.I often read books during my free time.

7.My family always celebrates my birthday with a party.

8.She usually helps her younger brother with homework.

9.We sometimes go hiking on weekends.

10.He seldom watches television during the week.

B)Food Quantity

1 soup

2.bananas

3.bread

4.flour

5.coke

6.water

7.milk

8.juice

9.chips

10.cookies

C)Uncountable and Countable Ｎouns

1.Uncountable

2.Uncountable

3.Countable

4.Countable

5.Uncountable

6.Countable

7.Uncountable

8.Uncountable

9.Uncountable

10.Countable

11.Uncountable

12.Countable

13.Uncountable

14.Countable

15.Uncountable

16.Uncountable

17.Countable

18.Countable

19.Uncountable

20.Countable

21.Countable

最新影片推介：

🎓全新TOPSchool全港中小學校搜尋器，入HKET App即睇！

💯備戰考試季！立即下載免費試題👉🏻【中英數常識試題下載】

下載HKET App，追蹤TOPick WhatsApp頻道，睇全方位資訊：

【全港中小學選校資訊】 【名校專區升學攻略】

【兒童健康百科】 【職場文化智慧】 【家事百科全書】