同行實踐

中小學試題｜初中英文搶分練習題答案　可數及不可數名詞

升學教育

TOPick教育組

發布時間： 1 小時前

初中英文科搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題,助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知,維持學習進度,並可熟習考試題型,提升應試技巧及速度,測考自然更得心應手。

前往下載練習工作紙

Ans

A)Adverbs of frequency 

1.I always brush my teeth before bed.　
2.She usually arrives at school on time.
3.We normally have pizza for dinner on Fridays.
4.He sometimes goes for a run in the morning.
5.They seldom eat dessert after lunch.
6.I often read books during my free time.
7.My family always celebrates my birthday with a party.
8.She usually helps her younger brother with homework.
9.We sometimes go hiking on weekends.
10.He seldom watches television during the week.

B)Food Quantity

1 soup
2.bananas
3.bread
4.flour
5.coke
6.water
7.milk
8.juice
9.chips
10.cookies

C)Uncountable and Countable Ｎouns

1.Uncountable
2.Uncountable
3.Countable
4.Countable
5.Uncountable
6.Countable
7.Uncountable
8.Uncountable
9.Uncountable
10.Countable
11.Uncountable
12.Countable
13.Uncountable
14.Countable
15.Uncountable
16.Uncountable
17.Countable
18.Countable
19.Uncountable
20.Countable
21.Countable

湊得輕鬆啲
為母則強丨愧疚婚姻破裂致兒子患自閉　莊韻澄助愛兒打開心扉：辛苦但我幸福

呈分試 英文科 中小學考試 中小學教育

