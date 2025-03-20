DSE2025｜英文寫作「議論文」文體中得分最高　港大補習老師預測五大熱門題目

▲ 港大補習老師預測DSE英文寫作五大熱門題目。

【DSE2025/DSE/英文寫作】每年香港中學文憑試（HKDSE）英文科寫作卷中，「議論文」（argumentative text）題目從不缺席。這一文體不僅要求考生清晰陳述立場，更需以邏輯、證據與修辭技巧說服讀者，被視為考核批判思維與語言駕馭力的終極試金石。翻閱考評局歷年報告，論說文的平均分常年位居各文體之首：以2023年為例，選擇論說題的考生整體表現比其他題型優異，平均分為56.1%，而其餘題型為約40%。以下，Jason將根據歴年趨勢，預測五大熱門題目。

1. 畢業生遠程工作爭議：職場協作 vs. 自主性

題目預測：A survey shows that 70% of Hong Kong university graduates prefer remote work over traditional office jobs. Critics argue this trend undermines workplace collaboration and professionalism.

Write a debate speech on the motion: "Young Hong Kong graduates should prioritize remote work." Provide three reasons to support your stance.

趨勢依據：後疫情時代，遠程工作成為全球職場新常態，但過往DSE考題僅觸及「跨城市就業」（2016年），未深入探討工作文化轉型。此題目反映Z世代(Gen Z)對職場彈性的追求，同時需權衡效率與人際互動的利弊。

2. 強制社區服務年：品德教育 vs. 學業壓力

題目預測：A secondary school plans to implement a "mandatory community service year" before graduation. Supporters claim it builds empathy, while critics argue it reduces study time.

As a student representative, write a letter to the principal stating your position and justifying it with three arguments.

趨勢依據：過往教育議題多聚焦制度調整（如2022四天學週、2012體育課存廢），此題目直擊「全人教育」核心，呼應香港近年對青年社會責任的呼聲，且未與歷屆考題重疊。

3. 課堂VR技術監管：創新教學 vs. 健康隱患

題目預測：Some schools use virtual reality (VR) to teach history and science, but parents worry about its impact on mental health and social skills.

Write an article for a parenting magazine arguing whether schools should strictly regulate VR use. Support your view with three examples.

趨勢依據：VR教育近年迅速普及，研究顯示其能提升學習沉浸感，但同時可能引發模擬器暈眩等問題。此題結合科技、教育與健康，符合香港推動智慧校園的爭議現況。

4. 電競納入學校課程：技能培養 vs. 成癮風險

題目預測：The Education Bureau proposes adding e-sports as an elective subject. Advocates emphasize teamwork and tech skills; critics warn of screen addiction. Write an argumentative essay on whether Hong Kong’s education system should integrate e-sports.

趨勢依據：亞洲電競產業蓬勃發展，香港政府近年積極投資相關基建，但學界對其教育定位仍存分歧。此題目考驗學生平衡創新與風險的能力，且未見於歷屆考題。

5. 校園強制數碼排毒：專注力 vs. 科技依賴

題目預測：A school launches a "Digital Detox Week" banning electronic devices during school hours. Supporters claim it improves concentration; opponents argue it hinders tech-driven learning. Write a letter to the Editor arguing for or against this policy.

趨勢依據：研究指出，過度屏幕時間可能影響兒童認知發展，此題呼應全球對「數碼健康」的關注，並與2016年「手機監控程式」考題形成進階討論，側重主動管理而非被動限制。

