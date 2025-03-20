  • 24°C
香港時間：2025320日 (四) 14:57

會員專區

專題:同行實踐

熱門關鍵字 : 啟德體育園 Cookies 金秀賢 結業潮 金賽綸 DSE2025 超市大搜查 金像獎2025 名校專區 會員有獎
hket

健康
親子
新聞
TOPick TV
Band 1學堂
TOPSchool
香港人才通

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

DSE2025｜英文寫作「議論文」文體中得分最高　港大補習老師預測五大熱門題目

升學教育

發布時間： 54 分鐘前

分享：

分享：

熱門 啟德體育園 Cookies 金秀賢 結業潮 金賽綸 DSE2025 超市大搜查 金像獎2025 名校專區 會員有獎

港大補習老師預測DSE英文寫作五大熱門題目。

【DSE2025/DSE/英文寫作】每年香港中學文憑試（HKDSE）英文科寫作卷中，「議論文」（argumentative text）題目從不缺席。這一文體不僅要求考生清晰陳述立場，更需以邏輯、證據與修辭技巧說服讀者，被視為考核批判思維與語言駕馭力的終極試金石。翻閱考評局歷年報告，論說文的平均分常年位居各文體之首：以2023年為例，選擇論說題的考生整體表現比其他題型優異，平均分為56.1%，而其餘題型為約40%。以下，Jason將根據歴年趨勢，預測五大熱門題目。

最新影片推介︰

TOPick一分鐘
彩虹邨漫畫店｜彩虹邨漫畫店為愛書人堅持18載　重建結業如放下重擔：生意難做也是解脫

1. 畢業生遠程工作爭議：職場協作 vs. 自主性

題目預測：A survey shows that 70% of Hong Kong university graduates prefer remote work over traditional office jobs. Critics argue this trend undermines workplace collaboration and professionalism. 

Write a debate speech on the motion: "Young Hong Kong graduates should prioritize remote work." Provide three reasons to support your stance.

趨勢依據：後疫情時代，遠程工作成為全球職場新常態，但過往DSE考題僅觸及「跨城市就業」（2016年），未深入探討工作文化轉型。此題目反映Z世代(Gen Z)對職場彈性的追求，同時需權衡效率與人際互動的利弊。

2. 強制社區服務年：品德教育 vs. 學業壓力

題目預測：A secondary school plans to implement a "mandatory community service year" before graduation. Supporters claim it builds empathy, while critics argue it reduces study time. 

As a student representative, write a letter to the principal stating your position and justifying it with three arguments.

趨勢依據：過往教育議題多聚焦制度調整（如2022四天學週、2012體育課存廢），此題目直擊「全人教育」核心，呼應香港近年對青年社會責任的呼聲，且未與歷屆考題重疊。

點擊圖片放大
+11
+10

3. 課堂VR技術監管：創新教學 vs. 健康隱患

題目預測：Some schools use virtual reality (VR) to teach history and science, but parents worry about its impact on mental health and social skills. 

Write an article for a parenting magazine arguing whether schools should strictly regulate VR use. Support your view with three examples.

趨勢依據：VR教育近年迅速普及，研究顯示其能提升學習沉浸感，但同時可能引發模擬器暈眩等問題。此題結合科技、教育與健康，符合香港推動智慧校園的爭議現況。

4. 電競納入學校課程：技能培養 vs. 成癮風險

題目預測：The Education Bureau proposes adding e-sports as an elective subject. Advocates emphasize teamwork and tech skills; critics warn of screen addiction. Write an argumentative essay on whether Hong Kong’s education system should integrate e-sports.

趨勢依據：亞洲電競產業蓬勃發展，香港政府近年積極投資相關基建，但學界對其教育定位仍存分歧。此題目考驗學生平衡創新與風險的能力，且未見於歷屆考題。

5. 校園強制數碼排毒：專注力 vs. 科技依賴

題目預測：A school launches a "Digital Detox Week" banning electronic devices during school hours. Supporters claim it improves concentration; opponents argue it hinders tech-driven learning. Write a letter to the Editor arguing for or against this policy.

趨勢依據：研究指出，過度屏幕時間可能影響兒童認知發展，此題呼應全球對「數碼健康」的關注，並與2016年「手機監控程式」考題形成進階討論，側重主動管理而非被動限制。

🎓全新TOPSchool全港中小學校搜尋器，入HKET App即睇！

💯備戰考試季！立即下載免費試題👉🏻【中英數常識試題下載】

下載HKET App，追蹤TOPick WhatsApp頻道，睇全方位資訊：

【全港中小學選校資訊】 【名校專區升學攻略】

【兒童健康百科】 【職場文化智慧】 【家事百科全書】

撰文 : Jason Chim 港大英文系補習老師

相關文章

DSE2025︱DSE中文作文5**雞精班　「三階聯想法」昇華作文
17:32 2025/03/03
DSE2025︱DSE中文作文5**雞精班　「三階聯想法」昇華作文
DSE2025︱DSE英文寫作穩奪Level 3攻略　名師分享1招助理清思路5個實用寫作技巧
18:21 2025/03/03
DSE2025︱DSE英文寫作穩奪Level 3攻略　名師分享1招助理清思路5個實用寫作技巧
減壓方法｜小學第3次呈分試+DSE開考在即　子女考試壓力過大表現Checklist【附8招抗壓溫習法】
17:42 2025/03/04
減壓方法｜小學第3次呈分試+DSE開考在即　子女考試壓力過大表現Checklist【附8招抗壓溫習法】

你可能感興趣

DSE2025︱DSE中文作文5**雞精班　「三階聯想法」昇華作文
17:32 2025/03/03
DSE2025︱DSE中文作文5**雞精班　「三階聯想法」昇華作文
DSE2025︱DSE英文寫作穩奪Level 3攻略　名師分享1招助理清思路5個實用寫作技巧
18:21 2025/03/03
DSE2025︱DSE英文寫作穩奪Level 3攻略　名師分享1招助理清思路5個實用寫作技巧
減壓方法｜小學第3次呈分試+DSE開考在即　子女考試壓力過大表現Checklist【附8招抗壓溫習法】
17:42 2025/03/04
減壓方法｜小學第3次呈分試+DSE開考在即　子女考試壓力過大表現Checklist【附8招抗壓溫習法】
DSE 中小學教育 英文科 老師 STEM 教育議題 中學 亞洲

最高瀏覽

出軌丈夫｜人妻撞破丈夫出軌捉姦在車　與丈夫咆哮對峙小三舉動惹關注
出軌丈夫｜人妻撞破丈夫出軌捉姦在車　與丈夫咆哮對峙小三舉動惹關注
急症室最長等候時間（03月20日 時間12:05）
急症室最長等候時間（03月20日 時間12:05）
奪命提示︱TVB新一代打女零濾鏡生圖曝光　真實狀態震驚路人：最強Body！
奪命提示︱TVB新一代打女零濾鏡生圖曝光　真實狀態震驚路人：最強Body！
胡杏兒老公｜李乘德發文為夜店攬女「拆彈」　胡杏兒未有分享生日P相疑冷戰
胡杏兒老公｜李乘德發文為夜店攬女「拆彈」　胡杏兒未有分享生日P相疑冷戰
消委會面霜推介2025｜消委會及《LDK》38款高效保濕面霜　百元性價比勝$630專櫃功效急救乾紋鎖水不黏膩
消委會面霜推介2025｜消委會及《LDK》38款高效保濕面霜　百元性價比勝$630專櫃功效急救乾紋鎖水不黏膩