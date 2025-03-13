  • 26°C
香港時間：2025313日 (四) 18:46

會員專區

專題:同行實踐

熱門關鍵字 : 夏春秋 DSE2025 金秀賢 結業潮 金賽綸 啟德體育園 超市大搜查 金像獎2025 名校專區 會員有獎
hket

健康
親子
新聞
TOPick TV
Band 1學堂
TOPSchool
香港人才通

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

DSE2025｜英文寫作「說明文」易掌握最常出現　港大補習老師預測五大熱門題目

升學教育

發布時間： 2 小時前

分享：

分享：

熱門 夏春秋 DSE2025 金秀賢 結業潮 金賽綸 啟德體育園 超市大搜查 金像獎2025 名校專區 會員有獎

香港中學文憑試（DSE）英文科寫作卷中，說明文（Expository Text）幾乎年年「穩佔一席」——從2022年解釋「茶藝文化復興」、2023年分析「生育率下降」，到2024年探討「退休觀念轉變」，此文類已成為考評局最常考核的寫作類型之一。為何說明文如此受青睞？其核心在於題目要求清晰直接：考生只需客觀解釋現象成因，無需提出解決方案或主觀評價，相較其他文類（如議論文、書信）更易掌握。以下，Jason將根據歴年趨勢，預測五大熱門題目。

最新影片推介︰

TOPick一分鐘
香港黃花風鈴木2024｜香港黃花風鈴木5地方盛放　機場200棵黃金花海+上水夢幻花道

預測1：現金交易式微

題目：Hong Kong’s Monetary Authority reports that cash payments now account for only 20% of all transactions, down from 65% a decade ago. 

Write a news article for the Hong Kong Daily explaining why the use of physical currency is rapidly declining.

趨勢依據：連結香港「智慧城市」政策（如電子支付普及、八達通系統）及後疫情時代的衛生考量。需分析數位化轉型、政府政策推動、消費者行為改變等因素。

點擊圖片放大
+11
+10

預測2：獨居人口增加

題目：Census data shows that 25% of Hong Kong residents aged 25–34 now live alone, compared to just 8% two decades ago. 

Write a news article for the Hong Kong Daily discussing the factors driving this trend.

趨勢依據：聚焦住房成本飆升、遲婚現象、年輕世代個人主義興起。避免與過往人口結構相關題目（如生育率）重疊，強調現代生活型態轉變。

預測3：虛擬健身社群興起

題目：A recent study found that 40% of Hong Kongers now participate in online fitness classes or apps, compared to 5% in 2015. Write an essay for your school magazine explaining why virtual workouts are replacing traditional gym memberships.

趨勢依據：反映後疫情時代習慣改變、香港生活節奏快速、科技融入日常生活等背景。需分析便利性、成本效益、社交媒體推廣等層面。

預測4：傳統宴席文化衰退

題目：Wedding banquets and traditional ten-course meals are becoming less popular, with 70% of Hong Kong couples opting for smaller, casual celebrations. Write a letter to the editor of the Hong Kong Post analyzing the cultural and generational reasons behind this shift.

趨勢依據：連結年輕世代「極簡主義」、經濟壓力（高昂宴席費用）、西方文化影響。避免重複過往飲食文化相關題目（如2022年茶藝文化）。

點擊圖片放大
+7
+6

預測5：二手時裝熱潮

題目：Hong Kong’s secondhand clothing market has grown by 200% in the last five years. Write a news report for the Hong Kong Post exploring the reasons behind this shift in consumer behavior.

趨勢依據：連結全球永續議題，但聚焦本地消費者行為。分析年輕人「二手文化」、社交媒體交易平台（如Carousell）、經濟因素（如通脹壓力）等影響。

🎓全新TOPSchool全港中小學校搜尋器，入HKET App即睇！

💯備戰考試季！立即下載免費試題👉🏻【中英數常識試題下載】

下載HKET App，追蹤TOPick WhatsApp頻道，睇全方位資訊：

【全港中小學選校資訊】 【名校專區升學攻略】

【兒童健康百科】 【職場文化智慧】 【家事百科全書】

撰文 : Jason Chim 港大英文系補習老師

相關文章

減壓方法｜小學第3次呈分試+DSE開考在即　子女考試壓力過大表現Checklist【附8招抗壓溫習法】
17:42 2025/03/04
減壓方法｜小學第3次呈分試+DSE開考在即　子女考試壓力過大表現Checklist【附8招抗壓溫習法】
DSE2025︱DSE中文作文5**雞精班　「三階聯想法」昇華作文
17:32 2025/03/03
DSE2025︱DSE中文作文5**雞精班　「三階聯想法」昇華作文
DSE2025︱DSE英文寫作穩奪Level 3攻略　名師分享1招助理清思路5個實用寫作技巧
18:21 2025/03/03
DSE2025︱DSE英文寫作穩奪Level 3攻略　名師分享1招助理清思路5個實用寫作技巧

你可能感興趣

減壓方法｜小學第3次呈分試+DSE開考在即　子女考試壓力過大表現Checklist【附8招抗壓溫習法】
17:42 2025/03/04
減壓方法｜小學第3次呈分試+DSE開考在即　子女考試壓力過大表現Checklist【附8招抗壓溫習法】
DSE2025︱DSE中文作文5**雞精班　「三階聯想法」昇華作文
17:32 2025/03/03
DSE2025︱DSE中文作文5**雞精班　「三階聯想法」昇華作文
DSE2025︱DSE英文寫作穩奪Level 3攻略　名師分享1招助理清思路5個實用寫作技巧
18:21 2025/03/03
DSE2025︱DSE英文寫作穩奪Level 3攻略　名師分享1招助理清思路5個實用寫作技巧
DSE 中小學教育 中學

最高瀏覽

香港小姐︱昔日港姐季軍移民美國多年　女兒盡得靚基因參加選美獲獎
香港小姐︱昔日港姐季軍移民美國多年　女兒盡得靚基因參加選美獲獎
金賽綸離世︱金賽綸生前最後露面憔悴蒼老似50歲　友人疑揭「酒駕」真相：金秀賢公司逼陪酒
金賽綸離世︱金賽綸生前最後露面憔悴蒼老似50歲　友人疑揭「酒駕」真相：金秀賢公司逼陪酒
文化差異｜居英國15年夫婦回流香港聘請外傭　一個文化差異釀錯超後悔：血淚教訓
文化差異｜居英國15年夫婦回流香港聘請外傭　一個文化差異釀錯超後悔：血淚教訓
金秀賢出軌︱金秀賢被爆與金賽綸拍拖期間出軌　被指當小三女星凌晨發文：疲憊不堪
金秀賢出軌︱金秀賢被爆與金賽綸拍拖期間出軌　被指當小三女星凌晨發文：疲憊不堪
急症室最長等候時間（03月13日 時間12:05）
急症室最長等候時間（03月13日 時間12:05）