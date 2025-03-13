DSE2025｜英文寫作「說明文」易掌握最常出現　港大補習老師預測五大熱門題目

香港中學文憑試（DSE）英文科寫作卷中，說明文（Expository Text）幾乎年年「穩佔一席」——從2022年解釋「茶藝文化復興」、2023年分析「生育率下降」，到2024年探討「退休觀念轉變」，此文類已成為考評局最常考核的寫作類型之一。為何說明文如此受青睞？其核心在於題目要求清晰直接：考生只需客觀解釋現象成因，無需提出解決方案或主觀評價，相較其他文類（如議論文、書信）更易掌握。以下，Jason將根據歴年趨勢，預測五大熱門題目。

預測1：現金交易式微

題目：Hong Kong’s Monetary Authority reports that cash payments now account for only 20% of all transactions, down from 65% a decade ago.

Write a news article for the Hong Kong Daily explaining why the use of physical currency is rapidly declining.

趨勢依據：連結香港「智慧城市」政策（如電子支付普及、八達通系統）及後疫情時代的衛生考量。需分析數位化轉型、政府政策推動、消費者行為改變等因素。

預測2：獨居人口增加

題目：Census data shows that 25% of Hong Kong residents aged 25–34 now live alone, compared to just 8% two decades ago.

Write a news article for the Hong Kong Daily discussing the factors driving this trend.

趨勢依據：聚焦住房成本飆升、遲婚現象、年輕世代個人主義興起。避免與過往人口結構相關題目（如生育率）重疊，強調現代生活型態轉變。

預測3：虛擬健身社群興起

題目：A recent study found that 40% of Hong Kongers now participate in online fitness classes or apps, compared to 5% in 2015. Write an essay for your school magazine explaining why virtual workouts are replacing traditional gym memberships.

趨勢依據：反映後疫情時代習慣改變、香港生活節奏快速、科技融入日常生活等背景。需分析便利性、成本效益、社交媒體推廣等層面。

預測4：傳統宴席文化衰退

題目：Wedding banquets and traditional ten-course meals are becoming less popular, with 70% of Hong Kong couples opting for smaller, casual celebrations. Write a letter to the editor of the Hong Kong Post analyzing the cultural and generational reasons behind this shift.

趨勢依據：連結年輕世代「極簡主義」、經濟壓力（高昂宴席費用）、西方文化影響。避免重複過往飲食文化相關題目（如2022年茶藝文化）。

預測5：二手時裝熱潮

題目：Hong Kong’s secondhand clothing market has grown by 200% in the last five years. Write a news report for the Hong Kong Post exploring the reasons behind this shift in consumer behavior.

趨勢依據：連結全球永續議題，但聚焦本地消費者行為。分析年輕人「二手文化」、社交媒體交易平台（如Carousell）、經濟因素（如通脹壓力）等影響。

