胡杏兒丈夫︱李乘德被指背妻夜店「孔雀開屏」　胡杏兒丈夫首開腔解釋攬女原因

【胡杏兒 / 李乘德 / 胡杏兒老公 / 視后】現年45歲「視后」胡杏兒與李乘德(Philip)在2015年結婚,二人並育有3子。曾有「港姐殺手」之稱李乘德雖然已52歲,但保養得十分好,仍是型佬一名。

昨日更有傳媒報道,李乘德到酒吧出席朋友為其舉行的生日派對,而太太胡杏兒未有同行。李乘德兩杯落肚「孔雀開屏」大展型佬魅力,與場內美女貼身玩自拍,更肉緊地攬抱兼錫面斷正。

幸他也懂節制,玩至半夜盡興歸自行回家沒有「下文」。雖然如此,此事已成為網上熱話。

胡杏兒丈夫︱李乘德夜店開P狂攬靚女斷正 胡杏兒曾坦言遇婚姻危機

李乘德與胡杏兒在昨天全日都沒有任何回應,直到今天約早上10時半,李乘德為背妻夜店攬女作出解釋。

他在IG上載一張寫有「A Hug a Day Keeps the Doctor Away」的卡通圖,他並用英文留言寫道:

Just woke up to a beautiful sunny day!

Hug all your family, friends and colleagues!

Long sincere hugs. BOTH Men AND women, boyfriends AND girlfriends! Husbands AND wives!

Just like I did for my birthday in a lounge bar because that’s where many people have birthday drinks with a few of their close family, friends and colleagues.

And I would do it all over again, because anyone who knows me well also knows I’m a big hugger 😊 ❤️

Oh, but hold on. Why am I writing this?

I don’t know. Maybe it would be great to see everyone get a hug today! Maybe even unkind people who may need it the most.

Have a lovely day all of you lovely people!