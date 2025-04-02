中小學試題｜初中英文搶分練習題答案　反身代名詞（Reflexive Pronouns）及從屬連詞（Subordinating Conjunctions）

▲ 初中英文科搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】

Ans

A)

1.myself

2.herself

3.itself

4.yourseleves

5.itself

6.himself

7.yourself

8.ourselves

9.herself

10.themselves

B)

1 unless

2.so that

3.Therefore

4.since

5.unless

6.Therefore

7.so that

8.since

9.so that

10.Since

C)

1.The stars shone brightly in the night sky.

2.Sarah invited her cousin to the birthday party.

3.Ken bought a new book at the bookstore yesterday.

4.The sun sets early in winter

5.The dog ran quickly across the field.

D)

1.in

2.at

3.to

4.from

5.by

6.to

7.for

最新影片推介：

🎓全新TOPSchool全港中小學校搜尋器，入HKET App即睇！

💯備戰考試季！立即下載免費試題👉🏻【中英數常識試題下載】

下載HKET App，追蹤TOPick WhatsApp頻道，睇全方位資訊：

【全港中小學選校資訊】 【名校專區升學攻略】

【兒童健康百科】 【職場文化智慧】 【家事百科全書】