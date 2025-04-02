中小學試題｜初中英文搶分練習題答案 反身代名詞（Reflexive Pronouns）及從屬連詞（Subordinating Conjunctions）
撰文： TOPick教育組
發布時間： 1 小時前
TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。
Ans
A)
1.myself
2.herself
3.itself
4.yourseleves
5.itself
6.himself
7.yourself
8.ourselves
9.herself
10.themselves
B)
1 unless
2.so that
3.Therefore
4.since
5.unless
6.Therefore
7.so that
8.since
9.so that
10.Since
C)
1.The stars shone brightly in the night sky.
2.Sarah invited her cousin to the birthday party.
3.Ken bought a new book at the bookstore yesterday.
4.The sun sets early in winter
5.The dog ran quickly across the field.
D)
1.in
2.at
3.to
4.from
5.by
6.to
7.for
