中小學試題｜初中英文搶分練習題答案　反身代名詞（Reflexive Pronouns）及從屬連詞（Subordinating Conjunctions）

升學教育

撰文： TOPick教育組

發布時間： 1 小時前

初中英文科搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

前往下載練習工作紙

Ans

A)
1.myself 
2.herself
3.itself
4.yourseleves
5.itself
6.himself
7.yourself
8.ourselves
9.herself
10.themselves

B)
1 unless 
2.so that 
3.Therefore
4.since
5.unless
6.Therefore
7.so that
8.since
9.so that 
10.Since

C)
1.The stars shone brightly in the night sky.
2.Sarah invited her cousin to the birthday party.
3.Ken bought a new book at the bookstore yesterday.
4.The sun sets early in winter
5.The dog ran quickly across the field.

D)
1.in
2.at
3.to
4.from
5.by
6.to
7.for

