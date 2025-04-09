  • 22°C
香港時間：202549日 (三) 01:27

專題:同行實踐

中小學試題｜初中英文搶分練習題答案　標點符號及時間表達

升學教育

撰文： TOPick教育組

發布時間： 1 小時前

初中英文科搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

前往下載練習工作紙

Ans

A)

1.at eight o’clock
2.at eight thirty in the morning
3.at nine fifteen in the morning
4.at two twenty in the afternoon
5.I eat dinner at six forty-five in the evening
6.I watch movie at seven ten in the evening
7.I go to bed at nine fifteen at night

B)

1.me
2.us
3.him
4.her
5.them
6.it
7.you
8.us

C)

1.What
2.How
3.Who 
4.How many
5.What time
6.Where

D)

1.(！)、( . )
2.(！)、( . )
3.( , )、( . )
4.( . )
5.( ? )
6.( ? )

童學園
校長專訪｜聖十架小學棄小食部改建廚房　天台種菜助學生不再偏食

呈分試 英文科 中小學考試 中小學教育

