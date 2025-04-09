中小學試題｜初中英文搶分練習題答案 標點符號及時間表達
升學教育
撰文： TOPick教育組
發布時間： 1 小時前
TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。
Ans
A)
1.at eight o’clock
2.at eight thirty in the morning
3.at nine fifteen in the morning
4.at two twenty in the afternoon
5.I eat dinner at six forty-five in the evening
6.I watch movie at seven ten in the evening
7.I go to bed at nine fifteen at night
B)
1.me
2.us
3.him
4.her
5.them
6.it
7.you
8.us
C)
1.What
2.How
3.Who
4.How many
5.What time
6.Where
D)
1.(！)、( . )
2.(！)、( . )
3.( , )、( . )
4.( . )
5.( ? )
6.( ? )
