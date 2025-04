簡淑兒麥大力結婚︱簡淑兒答應男友求婚　麥大力雙喜臨門承諾：養你一世

現年35歲的簡淑兒(Jessica)與混血機師麥大力(Derek)因為於TVB齊拍節目相識由此相愛,二人拍拖3年,簡淑兒在昨日於社交平台上載婚照宣布接受麥大力求婚。她寫道:

I said… Yes!

Sorry we kind of kept it from everyone for a while. I just really wanted him to have the spotlight he deserved, regaining his Captain seat, after all the time and effort he had put in!

We always joke around saying how when we first met, he had just lost his job. After he got his job back, I lost my job... Guess we’ve seen each other’s best and worst! lol

@derekmackesy Thank you for always looking after me. I promise I’ll stop eating all your food~