專題:跨界共創 ‧ 商社同行

中小學試題｜初中英文搶分練習題答案　介詞及連接詞運用

升學教育

撰文： TOPick教育組

發布時間： 20 分鐘前

初中英文科搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

Ans

A) Conjunctions

1.He wanted to go swimming, but it started raining.
2.She enjoys playing piano, but dislikes playing guitar.
3.He was late because the bus broke down.
4.I enjoy reading books and watching movies
5.The children were laughing because the clown told funny jokes.
6.The dog barked loudly because it saw a stranger at the door.
7.Tom went to school, but he forgot his homework.
8.He saw a cat and a dog.

B) Prepositions

1.behind
2.on
3.in
4.at
5.behind
6.between
7.at
8.between
9.on
10.in

C) Rearranging sentences

1.His glasses were accidentally broken into tiny pieces.
2.We thoroughly enjoyed the concert with friends.
3.Today's homework was quite difficult.
4.Everyone was impressed by his performance.
5.The team is working hard on their project.
6.The teacher is explaining the question clearly.
7.He missed the early train because he did not set his alarm.
8.They walked quietly through the dense forest.
9.She donated her books to the charity organization.
10.The participants felt very nervous before the competition.

