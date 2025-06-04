中小學試題｜初中英文搶分練習題答案　學習頻率副詞及所有格形容詞

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

Ans

A) Adverbs of Frequency

1.The library is usually crowded on weekdays.

2.She frequently checks her emails during breaks.

3.They often go hiking in the mountains.

4.My sister usually listens to classical music.

5.We always have meetings in the morning.

6.The students never arrive late for class.

7.We sometime eat out at fancy restaurants.

8.I never lose my keys at home.

9.The museum is usually crowded with visitors on weekends.

10.Susan frequently reads scientific articles before going to bed.

B) in/on/at

1.on

2.at

3.in

4.in

5.on

6.at

7.on

8.at

C)Possessive Pronouns & Possessive Adjectives

1.my

2.their

3.his

4.her

5.mine

6.ours

7.yours

8.mine

