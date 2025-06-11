  • 30°C

專題:跨界共創 ‧ 商社同行

中小學試題｜初中英文搶分練習題答案　認識反義詞

升學教育

撰文： TOPick教育組

發布時間： 59 分鐘前

初中英文科搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

前往下載練習工作紙

Ans

A) Cloze Passage 

1.beach
2.bright
3.water
4.relaxed
5.wooden
6.comfortable
7.refreshing
8.happy

B) Present Tense& Future Tense

1.is → are
2.will goes → will go
3.don't → doesn't
4.play → plays
5.will arrives → will arrive
6.studies → study
7.will finishes → finishes

C) Antonyms

1.Fear
2.Discourage
3.Fragile
4.Give up
5.Indifference
6.Hesitant
7.Disempower 
8.Weak 
9.Pessimistic
10.Weakness
 

