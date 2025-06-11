中小學試題｜初中英文搶分練習題答案 認識反義詞
撰文： TOPick教育組
發布時間： 59 分鐘前
TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。
Ans
A) Cloze Passage
1.beach
2.bright
3.water
4.relaxed
5.wooden
6.comfortable
7.refreshing
8.happy
B) Present Tense& Future Tense
1.is → are
2.will goes → will go
3.don't → doesn't
4.play → plays
5.will arrives → will arrive
6.studies → study
7.will finishes → finishes
C) Antonyms
1.Fear
2.Discourage
3.Fragile
4.Give up
5.Indifference
6.Hesitant
7.Disempower
8.Weak
9.Pessimistic
10.Weakness
