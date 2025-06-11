中小學試題｜初中英文搶分練習題答案　認識反義詞

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】

Ans

A) Cloze Passage

1.beach

2.bright

3.water

4.relaxed

5.wooden

6.comfortable

7.refreshing

8.happy

B) Present Tense& Future Tense

1.is → are

2.will goes → will go

3.don't → doesn't

4.play → plays

5.will arrives → will arrive

6.studies → study

7.will finishes → finishes

C) Antonyms

1.Fear

2.Discourage

3.Fragile

4.Give up

5.Indifference

6.Hesitant

7.Disempower

8.Weak

9.Pessimistic

10.Weakness



