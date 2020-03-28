【限制聚集人數】勞工處呼籲外傭避免社交活動　僱主轉發菲律賓文印尼文健康資訊

新冠肺炎疫情蔓延，本港周日（29日）起將禁止4人以上公眾聚會，違者將被定額罰款2,000元，或最高被判處罰款50,000元及監禁6個月。勞工處提醒僱主及外傭注意有關規定，呼籲外傭避免社交活動。

勞工處發言人表示，禁止於公眾地方進行多於4人的群組聚集的規定會在3月29日凌晨零時生效，為期14天，提醒僱主及外傭注意並遵守有關規例及公告，並呼籲他／她們在休息日避免社交活動，盡量留在家中休息。僱主及外傭可考慮自行商討休息日的安排，包括另定休息日，以避免參與社交活動引致的健康風險。

發言人續呼籲，僱主與外傭商討休息日安排時，應解釋當前的特殊情況，互相體諒，攜手防疫；又提醒僱主，如僱主要求外傭在休息日工作，必須在原定休息日後的30天之內安排另定休息日予外傭，僱主並須在原定休息日後的48小時內通知外傭另定休息日的日期。若僱主在未得外傭同意下而強迫外傭在休息日工作或不給予外傭休息日，均屬違反《僱傭條例》的規定，可被檢控，一經定罪，最高可被罰款5萬元。

另外，香港家庭傭工僱主協會轉發一則由教會提供的英文、菲律賓文及印尼文提醒，供僱主予家中外傭了解最新規定及呼籲。

英文：

Since we heard the news that effective tomorrow, March 28, Saturday that "the Chief Executive announced that the limit of four people in a group would be applied to all public gatherings." In this regard, we would like to cancel all activities beginning tomorrow until further notice.We need to encourage our people to post inspirational messages, Bible Scriptures to uplift the reader in such a time like this.



Stay safe and God bless us all! God bless everyone!