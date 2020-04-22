【學英文】全球封城對各行業有負面影響　形容詞「Negative」不同用法

▲ 新冠肺炎肆虐下全球多國封城，令油價跌至跌至負數（negative）。（法新社）

多國封城引致原油需求大跌，原油過盛得連存儲也成問題，因此引發油價災難式下跌至負數（negative）。

形容詞negative可以用於不同情景。上文提到的negative，指數量「負的、小於零的」--below zero。例如，The oil price has turned negative for the first time in history as demand for oil has dried up.（隨着石油需求萎縮，石油價格歷史性首次出現負數。）

醫學檢驗結果解「陰性」

Negative用於形容醫學檢驗結果，解「陰性」。例如，The result of his coronavirus test was negative.（他的冠狀病毒測試結果為陰性。）Even if your pregnancy test is negative, you can still be pregnant.（即使你的妊娠測試結果為陰性，你仍然可能是懷孕。）

封城對大多行業有「負面」影響

Negative可以指影響是「負面的、有害的」。例句︰The lockdown has negative impact on the majority of industries in the economy.（封城對大多數的行業都具有負面影響。）

Negative用於形容回覆和句子有「否定、拒絕」之意。例如，As expected, her final answer was negative.（不出所料，她的最終答案是否定的。）This is a negative statement, not affirmative.（這是否定的陳述，不是肯定。）

原文刊於《晴報》專欄，原題為「Negative」。

