【學英文】政府放寬限制社交距離的措施（Social-distancing）　室外最多50人聚集

政府將放寬限制社交距離的措施（social-distancing measures）。新禁聚令下，室外最多50人聚集，但室內竟然無人數限制。室外不是較室內通爽嗎？為甚麼室外有限人數，室內卻沒有？

名詞distance有分具體（concrete）和抽象（abstract）意義。Distance具體指「距離、路程」。例如，

I want to find a house within walking distance of my parents.（我想找間房子是在父母家步行距離之內。）

What is the distance between your home and the school？（你的家距離學校多遠？）

From a distance或者at a distance指「從遠處」。例句︰

From a distance, the painting looks like a real photo.（從遠處看，這幅畫看起來像真實的照片。）

This dress only looks good at a distance.（這條連衣裙只是遠看時很美。）

Distance的抽象意義是「疏遠、冷漠的行為」。例如，

There is a growing distance between my girlfriend and me.（我和女朋友愈來愈疏遠。）

There is always a distance between the boss and the employees.（老闆和員工之間總是有距離。）

Distance也可以用作動詞，解「使疏遠」。例句︰

I try to distance myself from office politics as far as possible.（我盡可能使自己遠離辦公室政治。）

撰文：Ally Dean's List級英文老師