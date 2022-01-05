【小學試題】190條英文Adjectives及Adverbs練習答案

▲ 190條英文Adjectives及Adverb練習答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

以下為參考答案，答案合理即可。

1. either

2. amazed

3. dangerous

4. tired

5. seriously

6. boring

7. salty

8. relaxing

9. strongly

10. surprised

11. not at all

12. wider

13. salty

14. very

15. patient

16. touching

17. cleverer

18. boring

19. exciting

20. boring, bored

21. fast

22. happily

23. sour

24. noisy

25. annoying

26. relaxed

27. interested

28. silly

29. badly

30. beautifully

31. small

32. understanding

33. excellent

34. rudely

35. healthy

36. gracefully

37. successful

38. heavy

39. surprising, surprised

40. surprised

41. helpful

42. small

43. sadly

44. too

45. interested

46. slowly

47. fewer

48. softly

49. quickly

50. joyful

51. well

52. badly

53. carelessly

54. well

55. relaxed

56. sweet

57. too

58. tired

59. exciting

60. well

61. interesting

62. carelessly

63. naughty

64. loudly

65. wider

66. amazing, amazed

67. patient

68. exciting

69. thinner

70. angry

71. scared

72. tiring, tired

73. disappointed

74. late

75. loudly

76. enjoyable

77. loudly

78. loud

79. dangerous

80. older

81. difficult

82. rude

83. interesting

84. excited

85. wonderful

86. frightening

87. quietly

88. annually

89. stronger

90. fewer

91. happily

92. tiring

93. fast

94. shocked, shocking

95. beautifully

96. thirsty

97. taller

98. either

99. softly

100. nearly

101. carefully

102. bored

103. so

104. quickly

105. amused

106. tiring

107. amused

108. pleased

109. slowly

110. boring

111. beautifully

112. hot

113. smaller

114. terrible

115. either

116. dangerous

117. quickly

118. fast

119. disappointed

120. touching

121. happy

122. immediately

123. touched

124. bored

125. meaningful

126. sad

127. disappointed

128. boring

129. painful

130. spicy

131. hardly

132. tightly

133. angrily

134. amazed

135. too much

136. beautiful

137. wisely

138. boring

139. fit

140. relaxed

141. honestly

142. angrily

143. fatter

144. well

145. cheerfully

146. kindly

147. proud

148. strictly

149. heavily

150. really

151. extremely

152. interesting, interested

153. naughty

154. shorter

155. dirtier

156. ashamed

157. so

158. relaxing

159. hungry

160. completely

161. carefully

162. touching, touched

163. relaxed

164. patiently

165. confusing

166. any

167. quietly

168. touching, touched

169. sour

170. more careful

171. loudly

172. wise

173. scared

174. impatiently

175. funniest

176. challenging

177. relaxing

178. loudly

179. beautiful

180. long

181. easily

182. very

183. rather

184. happily

185. cool

186. tired

187. worse

188. careful

189. the most magnificient

190. useful

