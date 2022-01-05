【小學試題】190條英文Adjectives及Adverbs練習答案
TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。
以下為參考答案，答案合理即可。
1. either
2. amazed
3. dangerous
4. tired
5. seriously
6. boring
7. salty
8. relaxing
9. strongly
10. surprised
11. not at all
12. wider
13. salty
14. very
15. patient
16. touching
17. cleverer
18. boring
19. exciting
20. boring, bored
21. fast
22. happily
23. sour
24. noisy
25. annoying
26. relaxed
27. interested
28. silly
29. badly
30. beautifully
31. small
32. understanding
33. excellent
34. rudely
35. healthy
36. gracefully
37. successful
38. heavy
39. surprising, surprised
40. surprised
41. helpful
42. small
43. sadly
44. too
45. interested
46. slowly
47. fewer
48. softly
49. quickly
50. joyful
51. well
52. badly
53. carelessly
54. well
55. relaxed
56. sweet
57. too
58. tired
59. exciting
60. well
61. interesting
62. carelessly
63. naughty
64. loudly
65. wider
66. amazing, amazed
67. patient
68. exciting
69. thinner
70. angry
71. scared
72. tiring, tired
73. disappointed
74. late
75. loudly
76. enjoyable
77. loudly
78. loud
79. dangerous
80. older
81. difficult
82. rude
83. interesting
84. excited
85. wonderful
86. frightening
87. quietly
88. annually
89. stronger
90. fewer
91. happily
92. tiring
93. fast
94. shocked, shocking
95. beautifully
96. thirsty
97. taller
98. either
99. softly
100. nearly
101. carefully
102. bored
103. so
104. quickly
105. amused
106. tiring
107. amused
108. pleased
109. slowly
110. boring
111. beautifully
112. hot
113. smaller
114. terrible
115. either
116. dangerous
117. quickly
118. fast
119. disappointed
120. touching
121. happy
122. immediately
123. touched
124. bored
125. meaningful
126. sad
127. disappointed
128. boring
129. painful
130. spicy
131. hardly
132. tightly
133. angrily
134. amazed
135. too much
136. beautiful
137. wisely
138. boring
139. fit
140. relaxed
141. honestly
142. angrily
143. fatter
144. well
145. cheerfully
146. kindly
147. proud
148. strictly
149. heavily
150. really
151. extremely
152. interesting, interested
153. naughty
154. shorter
155. dirtier
156. ashamed
157. so
158. relaxing
159. hungry
160. completely
161. carefully
162. touching, touched
163. relaxed
164. patiently
165. confusing
166. any
167. quietly
168. touching, touched
169. sour
170. more careful
171. loudly
172. wise
173. scared
174. impatiently
175. funniest
176. challenging
177. relaxing
178. loudly
179. beautiful
180. long
181. easily
182. very
183. rather
184. happily
185. cool
186. tired
187. worse
188. careful
189. the most magnificient
190. useful
